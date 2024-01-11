iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,259,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,541,341,000 after purchasing an additional 305,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.41. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $75.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

