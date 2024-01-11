Biogen’s (BIIB) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.67.

Shares of BIIB opened at $254.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.62 and a 200 day moving average of $257.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.05. Biogen has a 12 month low of $220.86 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 176,592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,393,000 after buying an additional 2,078,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,627,000 after purchasing an additional 691,843 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 204.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 446,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,781,000 after purchasing an additional 300,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,189,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,725,000 after purchasing an additional 233,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

