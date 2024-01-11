E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $157.50 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 96.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. E2open Parent updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ETWO stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. E2open Parent has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $7.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00, a PEG ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in E2open Parent in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in E2open Parent by 513.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in E2open Parent in the first quarter worth about $99,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

