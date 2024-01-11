First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 2,139 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $115.08 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $117.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.42 and its 200 day moving average is $108.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

