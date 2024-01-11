BTIG Research Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

BTIG Research restated their neutral rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $319.67.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $254.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.05. Biogen has a 1-year low of $220.86 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 76.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 325,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,576,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

