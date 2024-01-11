KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

KeyCorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years. KeyCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 48.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KeyCorp to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.6%.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $14.47 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 324.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $134,162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 140.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,698,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659,750 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,978,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,443 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

