Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Research analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 35.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BELFB. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

BELFB stock opened at $61.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $69.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.36. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $158.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bel Fuse will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $168,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $403,285. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,216,000 after buying an additional 510,513 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,377,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 326.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 143,349 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth about $4,829,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 114,933 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

