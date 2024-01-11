Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.85 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Neogen updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of NEOG opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Neogen has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -170.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Douglas Edward Jones bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,131 shares in the company, valued at $548,107.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Douglas Edward Jones bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $151,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,131 shares in the company, valued at $548,107.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,469.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Neogen in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

