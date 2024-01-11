MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

NYSE:MSM opened at $93.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $265,153.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,590.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $265,153.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,590.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,175 shares of company stock worth $1,881,595 in the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,178,000 after purchasing an additional 327,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,962,000 after acquiring an additional 72,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,866,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,106,000 after acquiring an additional 98,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

