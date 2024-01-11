Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $81.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $103.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.09 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.29. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $81.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.51.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

