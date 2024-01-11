Portside Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $311.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.75 and a 1 year high of $313.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.