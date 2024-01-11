Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $445,000 Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 40.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on QLYS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total transaction of $813,913.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,379,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.62, for a total transaction of $813,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,379,339.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total value of $250,239.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,033,238.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,658 shares of company stock worth $3,817,392. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $188.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.00. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.98 and a twelve month high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

