Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 39 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 524.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Saia by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the company from $450.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.39.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $435.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $415.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.55. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.33 and a 52-week high of $461.92.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

