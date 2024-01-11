Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases 432 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 52.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Entergy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,351.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $104.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $111.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.73 and its 200-day moving average is $97.93.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Entergy Company Profile



Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

