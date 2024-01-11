Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires 504 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 34.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $121.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.79. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $147.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $138.62 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.88.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

