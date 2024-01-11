Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,577,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 858,585 shares.The stock last traded at $73.45 and had previously closed at $73.44.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.33.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2617 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
