Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,577,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 858,585 shares.The stock last traded at $73.45 and had previously closed at $73.44.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.33.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2617 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.