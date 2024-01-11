Portside Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $56.49 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $56.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.84.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

