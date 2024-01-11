SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 63,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 22,360 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 33,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at $155.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $183.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $160.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 18.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.57.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

