Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 4932000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Happy Creek Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$4.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Happy Creek Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Happy Creek Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Happy Creek Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.