Portside Wealth Group LLC Grows Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,763,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of ASML by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ASML by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,370,000 after acquiring an additional 51,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

ASML Trading Up 0.3 %

ASML stock opened at $717.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $702.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $668.59.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

