K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Shares of K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 26000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
K2 Gold Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$7.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
K2 Gold Company Profile
K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. It also explores for silver metal. The company's flagship property is the Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,780 hectares located in California.
