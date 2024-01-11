Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.47

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.47 and last traded at $72.03, with a volume of 329131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAMT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley upgraded Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $80.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 275.5% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,067,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,405,000 after buying an additional 782,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,363,000 after buying an additional 33,820 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 8.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 834,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,941,000 after buying an additional 68,102 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 7.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after buying an additional 44,158 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 514,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,343,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

