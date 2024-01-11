Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.19

Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 101600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Strategic Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 26.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$20.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.22.

Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Strategic Metals Company Profile

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

