Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.67

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 141650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Kraken Robotics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$140.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.20 million. Kraken Robotics had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Kraken Robotics Inc. will post 0.0600375 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

