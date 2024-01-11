IP Group (LON:IPO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.36

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.36 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 54.29 ($0.69), with a volume of 1577730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.40 ($0.71).

IP Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.21. The company has a market cap of £569.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -677.50 and a beta of 1.33.

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

