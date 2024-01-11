ATOME Energy (LON:ATOM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $70.00

ATOME Energy PLC (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 71.70 ($0.91), with a volume of 26391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.93).

ATOME Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 75.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 84.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.47 million, a PE ratio of -538.46 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68.

About ATOME Energy

ATOME Energy PLC engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

