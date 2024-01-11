Partway Group (LON:PTY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.80

Shares of Partway Group Plc (LON:PTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 51144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

Partway Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.72. The company has a market capitalization of £927,720.00, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.29.

Partway Group Company Profile

Partway Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a recruitment, and data and technology solutions in the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. It offers data services, such as data science, data assessment, data strategy, and data driven efficiencies. The company also provides people solutions, such as permanent and contract recruitment in the fields of IT and business change, digital transformation, data and analytics, and infrastructure and software engineering.

