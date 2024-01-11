Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.00

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.57), with a volume of 142455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.61).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through owned and stores in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
