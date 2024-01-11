Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $45.00

Tortilla Mexican Grill plc (LON:MEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.57), with a volume of 142455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.61).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tortilla Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Tortilla Mexican Grill alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MEX

Tortilla Mexican Grill Stock Down 2.1 %

About Tortilla Mexican Grill

The stock has a market cap of £17.78 million, a PE ratio of -1,175.00 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,241.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 54.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.06.

(Get Free Report)

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through owned and stores in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tortilla Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortilla Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.