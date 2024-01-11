Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 711133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Great Western Mining Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £3.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.05.

Great Western Mining Company Profile

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company explores for copper, silver, gold, and other minerals. It holds interests in Black Mountain Group covering an area of 20.7 square kilometer; holds interest in Huntoon Group covering an area of 10 square kilometer; and other projects such as Rock House, Jack Springs, Eatside Mine, and Tun group.

