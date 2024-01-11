Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.45

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 6661042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

Angus Energy Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 0.08.

About Angus Energy

Angus Energy plc operates as a independent onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. It engages in the extraction and distribution of oil and gas to third parties. The company owns 100% interest in the Saltfleetby Gas Field comprising one license covering an area of 91.8 square kilometers located Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe Field consisting of one license, which covers an area of 154 square kilometers located in Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

