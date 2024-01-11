Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 4122658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Kibo Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.44.

About Kibo Energy

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops energy projects in Sub Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom. The company holds a 65% interest in the Sustineri Energy project located in South Africa; and 100% interest in the Southport project located in Merseyside, north-west of England.

