Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 11126560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).

Red Rock Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.13. The company has a market cap of £2.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Red Rock Resources Company Profile

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

