DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.50

DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 98.50 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.26), with a volume of 4729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.50 ($1.22).

DP Eurasia Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 66.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,992.22. The stock has a market cap of £139.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1,970.00 and a beta of 0.85.

About DP Eurasia

(Get Free Report)

DP Eurasia N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand name in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. It offers food and pizza delivery, takeaway, and eat-in services. The company also owns and operates coffee brand COFFY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DP Eurasia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Eurasia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.