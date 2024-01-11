Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.00

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 90.40 ($1.15), with a volume of 247571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.80 ($1.16).

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £359.20 million and a P/E ratio of 1,304.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 89.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 88.24.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,571.43%.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

