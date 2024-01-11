Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $444.40

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 444.40 ($5.66) and last traded at GBX 438.18 ($5.59), with a volume of 486495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440 ($5.61).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 325 ($4.14) to GBX 529 ($6.74) in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.01) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.74) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 492.67 ($6.28).

Babcock International Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Babcock International Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85. The firm has a market cap of £2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,483.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 404.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 381.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. Babcock International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

