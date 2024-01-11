GSK (LON:GSK) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,578.00

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,578 ($20.11) and last traded at GBX 1,574.80 ($20.07), with a volume of 5379338 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,549 ($19.75).
GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,440 ($18.36) to GBX 1,585 ($20.20) in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.03) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($20.08) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,566.36 ($19.97).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. GSK’s payout ratio is 3,783.78%.
In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.48) per share, for a total transaction of £6,931 ($8,834.93). 2.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
