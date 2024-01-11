Portside Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,920 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

GOLD stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 578.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,300.00%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

