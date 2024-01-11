Portside Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Portside Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after buying an additional 40,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $329,226.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,713,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $329,226.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,713,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,146,828.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 590,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,377,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,898 shares of company stock valued at $14,534,001. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IBKR opened at $87.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.32. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.29%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

