Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $940,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,122,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,889 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 30,213,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,006,729,000 after purchasing an additional 664,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,523,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $710,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

