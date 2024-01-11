First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 2,460 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at $106,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average is $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $59.87.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

