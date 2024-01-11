West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WST shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

NYSE:WST opened at $357.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $347.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.18. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.99 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.80%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

