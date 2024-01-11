Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $3,727,998,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,847,395,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $739,834,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $483,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BN stock opened at $39.73 on Thursday. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $41.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,324.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is -900.00%.

BN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

