Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives $75.52 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on W shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wayfair from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,271.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,271.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,138,753.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,062 shares of company stock worth $3,364,367. 26.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $56.40 on Thursday. Wayfair has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $90.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 3.31.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

