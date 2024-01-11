First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 908 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,373,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.8 %

LLY stock opened at $630.19 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $637.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $598.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.16, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $592.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.93.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,596 shares of company stock worth $31,272,559. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.