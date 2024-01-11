First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 7,752 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $122.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $76.04 and a 1-year high of $123.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.49.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.