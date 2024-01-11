ING Groep NV Purchases Shares of 90,000 Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,172,000. ING Groep NV owned 0.23% of Avis Budget Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAR. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,964,000 after purchasing an additional 634,040 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 476,726.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 410,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,299,000 after buying an additional 409,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,606,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 294,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after buying an additional 171,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 330,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,467,000 after buying an additional 136,461 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.40.

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CAR opened at $168.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.07 and its 200 day moving average is $198.91. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.55 and a 12 month high of $251.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.35.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.54 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 559.82% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $21.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 40.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

In other news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

