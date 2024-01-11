ING Groep NV Makes New $14.64 Million Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 211,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,640,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 414.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 678,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000,000 after purchasing an additional 108,904 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 32,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE EW opened at $76.12 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,141,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,388.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,293 shares of company stock valued at $11,772,324. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

