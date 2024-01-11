ING Groep NV Buys 65,002 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 277.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,002 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $17,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $217.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.44. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on IQV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

