ING Groep NV Acquires Shares of 40,106 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,622,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,342,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,308,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $460.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $297.12 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.33.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.07.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

