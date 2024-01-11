HC Wainwright Weighs in on Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:TERN)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce forecasts that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terns Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TERN. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TERN opened at $6.13 on Thursday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $378.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TERN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 189,178 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 307.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 377,427 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 136,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

